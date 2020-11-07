Bamberg woman survives breast and colon cancer

“That’s what I want people to understand. You might not survive it all, but great service is still here. I wouldn’t trade Kayla for nobody,” said Sexton, who also had the support of family, neighbors and local community members.

Her sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson, was her caregiver, but her neighbors also chipped in to help.

“My neighbors would come and chop wood for me because I have a fireplace. The little guy down the road would say, ‘Joann, can I help you?’ The little guy had a little white truck, and I know that man drove five miles an hour because one day he went to town for me.

“When he came back from town, he had an 18-wheeler behind him and four cars, but everybody knows him. They say, ‘Don’t get behind him!’” she said, laughing.

“I even would have people who owned restaurants give me food. I had the big churches in Bamberg come out and bring me baskets. Sometimes I cry about this right now, but one time my water went out and I didn’t have money to pay for it.

“This guy came out here and worked on my water about eight hours until he got my water back up. He said, ‘Joann, I don’t care whatever you have. You don’t have to give me nothing because you have been so good to me,’” Sexton said.