The world of photography is something that St. Matthews native Clevis Harrison sees as an art — and himself as an artist. He wants his work to mean something and play a contributing role in the world.

“I'm here just to make a contribution to my time and to my life right now or to society. I will say it's not about the accolades. Even though I'm a photographer, I prefer artist," Harrison said.

His journey in photography started through creativity early on as a child. He credits work with his grade-school teachers during the summers as helping him develop.

"They, I guess, noticed my skills within art, but all through my life, I was a creator. I still remember the times that my mom would buy me Legos. I always love designing, I love painting, I love drawing and Legos was that outlet that inspired my architectural connection," Harrison said.

His segue into picking up a camera came through noted Orangeburg civil rights photographer and author Cecil Williams. That helped him gain the building blocks in his photography journey.

"Just being a natural, creative and honing my skills within art," Harrison said.

"That really honed my work ethic and the business side of things. From there, just being a young guy from a small town, I've always really wanted to represent possibility at the highest level," Harrison said.

He used his time with Williams to advance his photography skills before finding his way to Columbia, working a concert by the artist and songwriter Lil Wayne.

"I wanted to take a risk, I wanted to take a chance, and all I could hear was get the shot, get the shot. Get the shot that's going to tell the story," Harrison said.

That opportunity led him to get a photo of Wayne that opened the door to his life in the entertainment industry via photography. He gave thanks to Lil Wayne and his team for allowing him to be there on stage and beginning to work with him.

"For him not tossing me off that stage with his security, it felt good because it was more of a respect thing and an appreciation of his fans, his story and he saw what I was doing.

“After that, I took those images, used them for my senior thesis, to do a show on and as well as for my portfolio, but it was mostly about the relationships," Harrison said.

"It was an honest conversation, it wasn’t about me wanting to capture him as Little Wayne, it was more so his story. There was more so something real for a guy that works towards his dreams. Those images led to me working with Drake. Those guys are incredible. I mean, they're just like us. They're just doing what they love, chasing the dream, just like we all do," Harrison said.

After his time working with Lil Wayne and Drake, he found an opportunity to be the personal photographer with R&B singer Trey Songz.

"Working with Trey allowed me to see the world in a little over 40 different countries, three world tours. He's like a brother of mine,” Harrison said.

“It is a fast life, it is a fun life, it has its perks, it has its rewards but it's also a job, so I was there to do a job," Harrison said.

"From working with Trey to just seeing all the people that I ever dreamed of meeting or to develop relationships with them. That entire story shows it as far as chasing your dreams and doing what you love," Harrison said.

After that, he took a break from the music world.

"From there, I departed from working with musicians because I just needed a time away. That life can be fast, it can be a lot, and a lot of people don't know how to take it in. It's a constant move. You're living out of hotels, it's exciting, and I had some incredible times of course. From there I took a break. I took about two years off," Harrison said.

After the break, he went to New York City to study with renowned photographer Vincent Van De Wijngaard. When he first introduced himself to Wijngaard, though, Wijngaard was critical of his work, something that Harrison actually enjoyed.

“Under his direction, he honed my eye for the next level, he taught me how to see again. I had to start completely over in photography, which is something that's truly hard, especially at that point in my life,” Harrison said.

"I was excited when he said that. For him to take a chance on me said a lot when he didn't have to because he is extremely particular. When you have these relationships with individuals that are at that level, you have to be serious. You got to live, sleep, eat photography, but also learn how to have fun is the big thing," Harrison said.

Fast-forwarding, he made his way back home for a metaphorical homecoming. He’s home to retrace his roots back to where it started.

"I'm here just to be around people that know me. That way they know my values and know my principles and just know my upbringing," Harrison said.

"Even with me being here at home, I came back home for a moment to hone in on my history and be connected with people that actually know me," Harrison said.

He also is looking to rekindle the love of his craft.

"I remember those times when I was excited. I remember life very simple. I remember when I was going and carrying all the lights and setting up things, and it was fun," Harrison said.

The motivation for his career is to be as great as he possibly can be. That drive to wake up and achieve his goals has led him down some dark paths as well as made him find some appreciation on the opposite side.

"When you're constantly challenging yourself to be the best version of yourself, you can overthink it, you can get in your own way. You just want to get the best that you can possibly become and life comes at you. It made me realize what life was about and what was important," Harrison said.

"Going into that point, it changes you. It changes you who you are. It changes the conversation that you have, it changes who you surround yourself around," Harrison said.

"That gave me an entirely new appreciation of just small things that people take for granted," Harrison said.

When he thinks about what he’s accomplished, he looks back to his grandparents and wishes they were present to see his success.

"I wish my grandmother was here to see this. A lot of things that I do go back to my grandmother and my grandfather," Harrison said.

As Harrison reflects on his journey, he gives advice to young photographers looking to reach the heights that he has.

"The biggest thing is knowing your history. Be very direct, just honestly shoot with true love. Be very direct about what you want to accomplish," Harrison said.