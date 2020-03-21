ABOVE AND BEYOND: Longtime activist awarded for video bringing shooter to justice

Never one to run from adversity, it was Ali who also helped rebuild his house after it burned down in 2012.

“You gotta have a team. So I was out there with the Mexicans loading shingles on top of the house. I did the sheet rock. I painted the whole house. I assisted them with framing up, putting the flooring in and some of the roof (on). I told them that I could do it. So we were challenging each other,” Ali said.

Now the married father of three, the 61-year-old looks back on his own late parents as an influential force in his life.

“My dad was working 15-hour and sometimes 16-hour days. He was a foreman for Rockwell International ... He said, ‘Whatever you do, be the best you can be.’ My mother was more like a housewife and she used to do laundry for upscale whites,” he said.

“My daddy used to get called names on his job. He said in spite of what they called him, he knew we wouldn’t eat if he fell for it because he would always be the last one hired and the first one fired. So he had to go through intense racism as he was growing up to make life better for us.