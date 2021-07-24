A Ride to Remember 2021: 13th annual fundraiser took riders on 252-mile journey

A Ride to Remember 2021 presented by Ryobi to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association marks the 13th annual event that takes participants on a 252-mile journey through scenic South Carolina.
This year, the cycling fundraiser included the usual three-day Group Ride and the addition of a Virtual Ride Challenge to accommodate more registrants. The first virtual challenge that allowed cyclists to hit the trails in their own neighborhoods or join from their own homes took place last year in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was continued this year by popular demand.
Beginning on Friday, July 9, riders pedaled from Simpsonville to Newberry. Saturday, July 10 brought the 250 cyclists from Newberry to Orangeburg and on Sunday, July 11, the participants ended their ride in Mount Pleasant near Patriot’s Point. Registrants were encouraged to set their fundraising goals to a minimum of $750 for the Group Riders and $252 for the Virtual Challenge participants. According to Taylor Wilson, the director of state policy with S.C. chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the three-day Group Ride event raised more than $670,000, and final tallies will be calculated in a couple of weeks as the Virtual Ride Challenge continues until the end of July.
Among the major sponsors of RTR21 are Orangeburg-based businesses Zeus Inc. and Williams and Williams Attorneys at Law.
“This cause and this ride are close to my heart as I hope through raising awareness and funds, we can do our part to help scientists and doctors to find a cure for this terrible disease,” said Zeus team participant Drew Tyler who rides in remembrance of his grandmother, two uncles and an aunt who recently passed away. Michael Hunt, Tyler’s coworker, said he rides in memory of his mother.
“Zeus has supported A Ride to Remember since 2014 and hopefully will continue to support this great cause in the future. It’s just another example of how Zeus and its employees support worthy causes and get involved to help people and the community,” said Tyler.
As participants entered Orangeburg County, they were greeted or hosted by several different local groups or organizations.
Three health care entities, Morningside of Orangeburg Assisted Living, Edisto Home Care and Hospice and Edisto Post-Acute Care, joined together in the annual event to support riders as they journeyed through the county. According to Tina McCollum, marketer for Morningside, their involvement began more than eight years ago as they have been dedicated to serving a special lunch with freshly grilled burgers and lots of sides to cyclists as they make their way through the area -- a feat she says is only made possible by generous and hardworking volunteers and people like Melinda and Kevin Jackson and David and Charlie Williams.
“In addition to our participation in supporting A Ride to Remember, we host a monthly Alzheimer’s support group at Cornerstone Church. We are in awe of the work and stamina of caregivers who are tending to a loved one with this disease,” said McCollum.
“It is our passion to assist the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association in any way we can. A Ride to Remember event has not only been a positive impact for Alzheimer’s research, it has also good for our county,” said Melinda Jackson of Edisto Home Care and Hospice.
“This is one of the worst diseases that we deal with in the hospice industry because families lose their loved ones twice,” said Kevin Jackson.
“Working with other health care agencies and being involved in the state’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is crucial if we are to gain better research in our efforts to end this disease,” said Amanda Timmons, marketer for Edisto Post-Acute Care.
“We are encouraged by the possibilities that events such as A Ride to Remember may bring to families in need. If everyone would give either their time or money to fight Alzheimer’s we could all have a brighter future. As the sixth leading cause of death, we really need to step up in support,” said McCollum.
The Orangeburg Rotary Club has been a proud host to cyclists participating in the Group Ride for the past 12 years.
“The first year, the riders numbered in the teens and we were able to provide a meal at All-Star Deli (now Groucho’s) and as the years went by, the number of actual cyclists coming through the area grew to nearly 500, so many that the meal was moved to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center,” said Rotary Club member Charlie H. Williams III, adding that the Lions Club has offered a helping hand as the annual ride continued to bring increased participation.
"Currently, there are over 95,000 people in South Carolina diagnosed with Alzheimer's. To put that into perspective, that would be roughly the equivalent of all of Orangeburg County suffering from this disease," Williams said.
“Along with the Rotarians, Daryl Kennerly and other members of the Lions Club enjoyed preparing a delicious meal and interacting with the cyclists,” he said.
“The riders say that Orangeburg is their favorite stop because of the generosity and hospitality of the people. The Rotary and Lions clubs of Orangeburg are dedicated to helping to end Alzheimer’s and are thankful to play a small part in such a big event in the Palmetto State,” said Williams.
If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to #ENDALZ please visit www.alz.org/sc or search A Ride to Remember South Carolina to contribute to this year’s fundraising event.
