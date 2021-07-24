A Ride to Remember 2021: 13th annual fundraiser took riders on 252-mile journey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In addition to our participation in supporting A Ride to Remember, we host a monthly Alzheimer’s support group at Cornerstone Church. We are in awe of the work and stamina of caregivers who are tending to a loved one with this disease,” said McCollum.

“It is our passion to assist the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association in any way we can. A Ride to Remember event has not only been a positive impact for Alzheimer’s research, it has also good for our county,” said Melinda Jackson of Edisto Home Care and Hospice.

“This is one of the worst diseases that we deal with in the hospice industry because families lose their loved ones twice,” said Kevin Jackson.

“Working with other health care agencies and being involved in the state’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is crucial if we are to gain better research in our efforts to end this disease,” said Amanda Timmons, marketer for Edisto Post-Acute Care.

“We are encouraged by the possibilities that events such as A Ride to Remember may bring to families in need. If everyone would give either their time or money to fight Alzheimer’s we could all have a brighter future. As the sixth leading cause of death, we really need to step up in support,” said McCollum.