A hidden gem: McLeod Farms is famous for fruits but don't miss museum

Household, business items

About half of the McLeod Farms Museum contains a plethora of household, business and tool items. Several old-timey four-legged washing machines are on display. Back in the days when no electricity was available in the outlying areas, gasoline-powered washing machines were in use. Upon electrification reaching these areas in the 1920s and 1930s, the gasoline engines were replaced with electric motors. Also before electrification, there were levers that had to be pumped by hand by pushing a long handle back and forth to create suction for a primitive vacuum cleaner. There is even one of these on display.

Other items in the museum collection are: old Singer sewing machines, old Victrolas to play the 78-rpm records, an old manual ice box with a compartment in the top to place a large block of ice, old toasters that had to sit on top of a wood-burning stove to work, several potbelly stoves, a wide Hotpoint roller to iron sheets, as well as several flat irons that had to be put on a stove to warm up. A special separate handle snapped onto these irons, and when one lost its heat, the handle would be unsnapped, and then snapped onto another hot flat iron to continue.