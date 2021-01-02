A day with Superman: Orangeburg 11-year-olds live dream with legendary Doc Blanchard in 1945

After the 1946 season, Glenn Davis received the Heisman Trophy as the nation’s outstanding football player, as well as the Male Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press. An opposing coach was reported to have a solution to stopping both Blanchard and Davis — "Graduation!”

So on that crisp December day in 1945 in Bishopville, the telephone rang loudly at Tom’s aunt’s home, and both Tom and West were about to pop wide open with excitement and hope. Breath could hardly be caught as the two 11-year-old boys waited to hear the news on the other end of the telephone. “Wonderful,” Tom’s Aunt Nell responded. “They have been waiting here with tremendous excitement. I will send them over now.” Immediately Tom and West bolted out of the house and ran next door. A childhood dream was about to come true for these two awestruck 11-year-old boys.

Therefore after the two very excited Summers cousins rang the Blanchard doorbell next door, Mrs. Blanchard and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth, who was home from Winthrop College for the festivities, answered the door. Dr. Blanchard had passed away the previous year at age 46. Soon Doc came to the door to greet the boys, and then welcomed them inside. It was as if the earth had moved and trembled. They were now there in front of one of the greatest sports figures in the world.