'A day on, not a day off': Volunteers pack snacks for hungry students on MLK Day

Back in January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Into the Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station, in partnership with local sorority and fraternity organizations, packed snack bags for students of the Orangeburg County School District.
The Filling Station is a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to provide healthy snacks to children within the school district on a weekly basis. The headquarters is located at 1721 St. Matthews Road NE in Orangeburg. The food snack distribution began at 8 a.m. and ended at noon. More than 300 people participated and over 2,000 bags were filled for the children.
Karen Tourville, president of the group which serves children weekly every Friday, said the organization began nine years ago.
"Heather Bernardo, Melissa Kane and I started the organization with Mellichamp Elementary under the direction of the late Cindy Clark. At the time, Angela Berose and the guidance counselor agreed we wanted to feed the children with the snack pack program,” she said. “We started doing about 50 bags per week, this grew over the course of 1 year to 150 bags at Mellichamp Elementary.
“The guidance counselors decided on the criteria for how children that would receive the bags.
Then, five years ago, the late Cindy Clark who was with the Orangeburg District 5, asked if we could merge together. During that time, it was called Filling Station. We merged to call it Into the Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station," she said.
Tourville stated that Orangeburg District 5 showed enormous support as they gathered this project.
"We come together every Friday from 8-10 to make bags. We were doing about 750-1000 bags at the time,” she said. “Faith Arthur, Kimberly Ray, Cardacia Green and LaKeisha Lawrence were very instrumental with ensuring all schools of pushed to merge all the schools within the new consolidated district to be serviced through our organization. Michelle Craven, Howard Middle School nurse, has been there faithfully every week for the past few years since we merged with District 5 schools. She has been instrumental in implementing our program. We wanted to help all of the children," she said.
Today, the organization services 35 schools within the district.
"We are doing all of the elementary schools, individual bags -- we make 1,000 bags per school week. Middle and high school students are served through our pantry boxes. The children who are hungry can go to the nurse or guidance counselor. We supply snacks for them,” she said.
Guidance counselors from each school determine eligibility of the students who need the food.
“At this time, we are considering putting a cap of 75 bags per elementary school, as some schools get more and others get less bags," Tourville said. "Every Friday, students can expect the bags.”
Tourville said that she continues to visit Mellichamp often.
"There are 70 students there, I help to distribute the bags, and the children literally get so excited about the snack bags. They also say ‘thank you.’ We provide them with snacks that they can have throughout the weekend,” she said.
“We include 10 snacks per bag,” she said. “We include items like peanut butter crackers, pretzels, apple sauce, granola bars, Rice Krispies treats, Pop Tarts. We try to provide healthy snacks if possible.
“We have so many organizations within the community that donate money or food items to our cause as this is a collaborative effort. They are very generous," she said.
The packing day was a special day as many members of local Greek organizations wanted to do a day of service with Into the Mouth of Babes/The Filling Station.
The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, and the Alpha Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, along with visiting chapters from other local areas and the undergraduate Greek organizations of AKA and DST, were working hand-in-hand to service the community of Orangeburg.
Pecan Grove Child Development Center director Latoya James said that she enjoyed working with her sorority sisters to serve.
"I enjoyed working with some of the Divine 9, I thought the Into the Mouth of Babes event was meaningful and powerful,” she said.
“I loved how Greek unity was expressed and how we were able to come together as a family to serve those in the community. I was pleased to know that we were able to supply children in need with food that would last them while they were out of school,” she said.
Dr. Lana Williams is vice president of the Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha and chief instructional officer for the Orangeburg County School District.
"Those are the three organizations that stated they would come in support of this cause. We also have other members of the Divine 9 who have participated with us in our volunteering, bringing additional snacks and assisting. We have promoting through word of mouth and social media and so far we have had a lot of help," Williams said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rotary of Orangeburg, Kiwanis Club, Piggly Wiggly and several local businesses and churches have contributed snacks and donations.
“We are very appreciative of the local churches that have helped us.Piggly Wiggly has been, without a shadow of a doubt, one of best supporters by donating and sponsoring food drives for the children of Orangeburg County,” she said.
Williams said that with the community support, the giving will continue to happen.
"I know the needs of our kids. Anytime our organization can partner with other organizations to support what we are trying to do for our students daily, then we try to rally together," she said.
Dr. Vickel M. Darby is a member of the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.and works in the Orangeburg County School District Office of Instructional Service as an instructional technology facilitator.
"I love serving our children,” Darby said. “We want them to understand what they learn by simply doing and there is a greater purpose to serve. One day, they will take our place and we want them to continue the path of service.”
Darby said that the guidance counselors do an awesome job of conveying the message that the children are appreciative of the items that they are receiving.
Tourville said the students smile brightly.
"I visit the school and they give me hugs, and they are smiling and they are excited and they will ask me if I will be back next week, and I always tell them yes. They know that they can rely on us to revisit the schools each week,” she said.
“We have been told that when they get the food, it helps them by way of nurturing their minds and bodies. If they are hungry in school, they can't really learn, so we want them to have some substance in their bodies to help them in a good learning environment," she said.
Williams said that each child needs to know the importance of giving back so that they can see the value in giving.
"We want to teach our students the importance of giving back because oftentimes, you don't have many youth who understand how to give back and why it matters,” she said.
“The representatives of Into the Mouth of Babes/The Filling Station donate and invest a lot of money into the organization to support our students. Our undergraduate students and our personal children have participated with us. We want them to realize that they can impact their community as well and to learn early on,” she said.
“You may not have been affected today -- however, you don't know what can occur in the future. This is also a good way of being a good steward of the many gifts and talents God has given you. No matter how young or old, anybody can serve," she said.
Williams added that all students are served.
"K-12 also, if our students come to school without their basic needs met, there is no way that they will be able to perform at the levels we are expecting from them in our classrooms.
We know that it has to be a total community effort to make sure our students are receiving everything that they need to be successful. Oftentimes, we like to compartmentalize, but it is our job to show up daily to educate them. It will take the entire community working together as we continue to help prepare our students for the future.
“We celebrated MLK Day of service as a day on, not a day off, as in ‘What can we do to continue to impact our community?’ Our charge is to make sure that we are taking care of the needs of the community and providing service. We know that this is a need because we work here and see it daily why not partner with a community organization to make sure that we are making an impact each day.
“We take for granted that every student will go home and have three meals per day,” she said. But that is not always the case.
“The snack bags are impactful, and it makes a difference. Everyone can participate in this project," she said.
Tourville said that she has a 17-year-old mentee that she continues to contact to learn of her progress as a future leader. She has been mentoring the teen since she was 8 years old.
"Every few months, she was moving to about 10 different schools, but now I may take her every now and then to dinner to talk, and on her days off ,she spends her time volunteering at the Filling Station, making bags and food,” Tourville said. “She used to receive the bags and now she wants to help.”
For those wishing to volunteer, the group operates every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at 578 Ellis Ave.
To donate, email Tourville at karenltourville@gmail.com or contact the OCSD Guidance Department.
Contact the writer: shakora.purple@gmail.com.