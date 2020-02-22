'A day on, not a day off': Volunteers pack snacks for hungry students on MLK Day

Williams said that each child needs to know the importance of giving back so that they can see the value in giving.

"We want to teach our students the importance of giving back because oftentimes, you don't have many youth who understand how to give back and why it matters,” she said.

“The representatives of Into the Mouth of Babes/The Filling Station donate and invest a lot of money into the organization to support our students. Our undergraduate students and our personal children have participated with us. We want them to realize that they can impact their community as well and to learn early on,” she said.

“You may not have been affected today -- however, you don't know what can occur in the future. This is also a good way of being a good steward of the many gifts and talents God has given you. No matter how young or old, anybody can serve," she said.

Williams added that all students are served.

"K-12 also, if our students come to school without their basic needs met, there is no way that they will be able to perform at the levels we are expecting from them in our classrooms.