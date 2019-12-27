One of Eastern Orangeburg County’s favorite springtime traditions will continue March 25, when quarter horses and thoroughbreds head to the starting gate to compete at the 55th Annual Elloree Trials.
“The Elloree Trials is a very fun day for everyone,” Elloree Mayor Stan Busch says. “Families and visitors always have a great time. When we have good weather, we expect to have more than 15,000 people out there. But, it’s run rain or shine.”
“There will be 12 races on the main dirt track,” Busch added. “There will be a lot of food and souvenir vendors there. Of course, many people prefer to bring in their own food so there’s a lot of tailgating.”
Franklin "Goree" Smith, owner of the Elloree Training Center where the annual event takes place, said, “We’ll run six or seven quarter horse races and four or five thoroughbred races. Three or four years ago, we totaled up all our entries for the quarter horse and thoroughbred races at the trials and we had 127 horses entered. We had more entries here than any other racetrack in the United States that day.”
The day’s racing action will culminate with the annual run for the “Elloree Cup." The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds, and the winner is presented with the traditional silver Elloree Cup.
But the fun isn’t limited to racing. The 2017 edition of the Elloree Trials will feature skydivers, hat contests for different age groups, tailgate contests and, of course, the Miss Elloree Trials Beauty Pageant.
All these activities require support from the entire community to make the day a success. Local civic groups that help put on the event include Charity Lodge No. 62-AFM, the Elloree Athletic Club, the Elloree Garden Club, the Elloree Lions Club, the Evergreen Garden Club, Knights of Pythias Elloree Lodge #80 and the Mentor Book Club.
Their combined efforts enable the community to continue a tradition that dates back to colonial times in South Carolina. Long before the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the formation of the United States, crowds of hundreds gathered to enjoy the excitement of horse races near Charleston and farther inland.
Elloree eventually became one of those places as tracks sprang up across the Palmetto State. The track built just outside of town was first known as Palmetto Race Track. The sport flourished there until the 1940s, when state government shut down all the horse racetracks in the state in an effort to curb gambling.
Palmetto Race Track did not go the way of the dinosaurs, however. Instead, it transformed into a horse training center. Brothers Phil and George Utman later purchased the property during the 1960s, and began focusing on thoroughbred race horses. Soon, thoroughbred horse owners from all over the nation were shipping horses to Elloree to “get them ready to go to the races.”
Phil Utman reached out to the local Jaycees chapter in the summer of 1962 and asked if they would be interested in helping to sponsor a racing event at the center. All parties agreed, and the first Elloree Trials took place in the spring of 1963.
The center’s current owner, Franklin “Goree” Smith, bought the property in 1976. By then, he was already a familiar figure in the local horse racing community.
“I got into it in the late 1940s when they used to race here,” said Smith, who grew up on his father’s farm near Lone Star. “My older brother learned to gallop horses here, like they did in a lot of places in the area back in those days -- here and at (Lucien Laurin’s Branchdale Racetrack near Holly Hill), and at some stables up around St. Matthews that were operated by families like the Pricketts. He rode for a couple of years back then.”
“That’s what got my father involved,” Smith said. “We used to board horses for people who would come down from up north during the wintertime. We’d rent out some stalls, and my dad, Dudley Smith, got to know some people. So, he got involved with it through a guy that came down for the winter.”
“Later, he got a couple of fillies from an owner who wasn’t going to take them back to the races and traded them off for the feed bill,” Smith continued. “My dad started breeding the mares with the Pricketts up (near St. Matthews) and before you knew it, we had a couple babies and we had to do something with them.”
Smith got out of the business for several years during the early 1950s while he served in the U.S. Air Force. He returned home in 1954 and “went back to the track and galloped horses.”
“Daddy had a couple of young horses then, and he took the horses with him up to the races. And we’ve been in it ever since,” Smith said.
He added, “I got into breaking yearlings for people around here in the mid-'60s and they did good. More people started buying horses then, and the business took off after that. As more people started buying horses, they had to have places to send them so they started looking toward guys like me.”
Smith that that by 1974, he had so many horses that he couldn’t keep them at his family home.
"Daddy said I had to get out of there and find my own place," he said. "So I leased a barn at this place in 1974 and 1975 and I bought it in 1976,” Smith said. “I changed up the track a little bit and started building barns and bringing yearlings in.”
He also continued the Elloree Trials tradition. In fact, the event has grown into what area attorney David Williams calls “the biggest tourist attraction for Elloree” and “a very important tourist attraction for Orangeburg County.”
Today, the Elloree Trials attract horses from up and down the eastern seaboard and many points farther west.
“The trials provide a great chance for young thoroughbreds to get a taste of racing in front of a crowd before they go and run in front of the big grandstands full of people,” Smith said.
The event appeals to quarter horse owners for a different reason, he said.
“The quarter horse people race down in Miami at the old Hialeah Race Track during the winter,” Smith said. “A lot of them are from North Carolina, Georgia and other parts of South Carolina.
“The race meet in Miami usually ends a week or so before we have the trials, and they’ve got nowhere to race. So a lot of those people come back home after they’ve been racing down there and they want to come to Elloree and run. We usually get plenty of entries from them,” he said.
Individuals planning to attend who would like reserved parking information can call the Elloree Training Center at 803-897-2617. Admission is $20. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m. This year’s Miss Elloree Trials will be crowned at noon.
No golf carts, ATVs, dogs, tents nor umbrellas are allowed at the Elloree Trials.
