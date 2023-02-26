COLUMBIA — The U.S. Attorney's Office is sponsoring the 20th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods logo contest.

The statewide contest welcomes students to illustrate how to help prevent gun violence in schools by designing a logo for use on upcoming Project Safe Neighborhoods publications.

The theme is “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools – Know the Signs.”

The contest is open to all South Carolina grade school students, including homeschooled students, and entries will be categorized into four grade divisions: K-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade.

A winner will be selected from each of the four divisions, and each division winner will receive $50. An overall winning logo will be chosen from the four division winners and will receive an additional $50 prize for a total of $100.

The winning entries will be selected by “The Insiders,” a select group of students from the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice who travel throughout the state encouraging children and promoting community awareness of the consequences of juvenile crime.

In addition to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, the South Carolina Police Chiefs’ Association and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association for this year’s contest.

Entries should be consistent with the theme “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools – Know the Signs.”

The deadline for submissions is March 31. If your student is interested in participating, contact your local school as contest information has been sent to all South Carolina schools.

Applications and contest rules may also be found at www.justice.gov/usao-sc/programs/ceasefire/project-sentry/contest-winners/contest-rules.