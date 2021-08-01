Local teacher recognized by DAR

Rose Marie Craft was recognized in May as the Outstanding American History Teacher of the Orangeburg area by the Prince of Orange DAR Chapter and was honored with a certificate and Medal of Excellence.

Craft has dedicated years to instilling her students with a love of history through classroom activities, trips local and abroad, and supported international student exchanges. Her programs on the Holocaust have been in demand statewide for teachers and students alike.

Craft currently teaches eighth grade history at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School and also taught for a number of years at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.

