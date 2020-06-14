Local high school students go virtual this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edisto Electric Cooperative selected high school students earlier this year for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The students were to travel to Washington, D.C., in June and/or Columbia in July as part of experiences that connect students from across the state with government leaders.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of both in-person events. However, the students will still have the opportunity to connect with new friends and learn this summer. The state’s electric cooperatives will hold the Virtual Youth Experience June 19-26 through an internet-based video conferencing system.

Participating in the virtual experience will be Noland Boney of Denmark and Harsh Patel of Orangeburg.

During the experience, the students will learn about cooperatives and how they are handling the COVID-19 crisis, hear from influential speakers including Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and more. The students also will have the opportunity to earn a $5,000 college scholarship by working in teams to create a podcast detailing how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted their lives.