Dogwood Festival art show registration open
Registration for the 2020 Dogwood Festival Juried Art Show will be held now through March 1, 2020. The theme is "My South Carolina." Artists are encouraged to use their work to reflect what life in South Carolina means to them. Entries are limited to original two-dimensional works that reflect the theme. Categories are paintings, drawings, mixed media and photography. All work must be securely mounted. Register online at jimharrison.com/dogwoodfestival.
Junior Rose Garden 4-H Club to meet
The Junior Rose Garden 4-H Club will have their first meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. This is an informational meeting that will be held at the Clemson Extension Service located in the Agriculture Building, 1550 Henley St., room 200. The club is open to any youth ages 9-14. The club will focus on growing roses and will work in partnership with Edisto Memorial Gardens. For more information contact Glenna Mason, 4-H Agent at 534-6280 or gcmason@clemson.edu
Watercolor art classes Tuesday
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding watercolor classes from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Classes are $30 each. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4074.
Silver Slippers' dance classes Wednesday
The Silver Slippers' dance classes will be held every Wednesday at City Gym, 410 Broughton St. Beginners classes will be held at 10:30 a.m. and freestyle line dance classes are held at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 803-707-6945
Senior painting classes Thursday
The Orangeburg County Council on Aging will hold painting classes every Thursday at the Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Beginner classes will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; advanced classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 803-531-4663.
Learn to line dance
The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.
City baseball, softball registration open
The City of Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for baseball and softball for ages 3-12 through Feb. 10. For more information, call 803-533-6020 or register online at orangeburgparks.com.
Grant Workshop Feb. 15
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold a Grant Workshop 2.0 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with Phillip Ford. Registration is $50. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4074.
Valentine's gala Feb. 15
The Valentine's Exquisite Gala will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Broughton Street Event Venue, 1039 Broughton St. Tickets needed for entry. Admission is $50 per person. For more information, call 803-707-3163.
Orangeburg Music Club performance Feb. 16
The Orangeburg Music Club will be meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton St. A special program will be presented by Ronda Smith. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 803-378-6285.
Calligraphy workshop Feb. 21-22
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will offer calligraphy workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22. Classes are $35 per person. All materials are included. Visit calligraphyandart.com to sign up for either class and pay online.
Black History Banquet Feb. 23
The 5th annual Nix-Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization will be holding its Black History Banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg. The theme of the event is "Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate, Only Love Can Do That." Donations of $20 will go to support the Nix-Stilton Community Park. For more information, call 803-747-6362.
Spaghetti fundraiser Feb. 27
Habitat for Humanity will be holding a spaghetti fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church Centre, 650 Stanley St. Eat in or take out for $5.
Harambee Festival Feb. 29
COLUMBIA -- Grammy Nominated Gospel Artist Vashawn Mitchell will be the headliner for this year's Harambee Festival. Jazz guitarist Terence Young, vocalist TiffanyJ, and the soulful LaSell Williams will also performing on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Harambee Festival is one of the largest college-sponsored festivals in the nation. It is an annual event for the community that has plenty of food, music, fun and art. The event features live stage performances throughout the day. The admission is free.
Princess, Queen of Roses pageant accepting applications
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.
Jimmy Buffett coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Columbia will turn in to Margaritaville when Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Colonial Life Arena for one night only at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, as part of Jimmy Buffett's Slack Tide Tour 2020. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
