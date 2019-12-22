{{featured_button_text}}
Don't miss the Children's Garden Christmas and Kids' Walk

The Children’s Garden Christmas and Kids' Walk at the Edisto Memorial Gardens will be on display from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020. Admission is free. Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

 YON LINE, T&D Correspondent

'Lights Before Christmas' at the zoo

COLUMBIA -- Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Gardens will unwrap more than 30 years of holiday cheer throughout the month of December with "Lights Before Christmas."  The Zoo will light up at 5 p.m. each evening. For more information, visit Riverbanks.org.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Salt-N-Pepa to headline new year's bash

COLUMBIA -- Famously Hot New Year is excited to host legendary hip-hop trailblazers, Salt-N-Pepa, as the headliner for this year's free celebration. The revolutionaries of rap will perform a free concert at Famously Hot New Year, South Carolina’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Dec. 31, 2019. The performance by the Grammy Award-winning pair will lead up to a midnight countdown and the biggest NYE fireworks display in the state.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.

Tickets will be available online at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Elloree Oyster Roast Jan. 11

ELLOREE -- The Elloree Heritage Museum will hold its Oyster Roast at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Tickets will be $35 and can be obtained from any board member or at the museum. 

