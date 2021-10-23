Bruinette legend pens 'Carolina Girl'; book is 'raw, unapologetically who I was' then

Latasha (Cook) Clemmons was a former All-State point guard for three seasons at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
During her time with the Bruinettes, she led them to a 34-0 home record, two region titles, was a finalist for “Miss South Carolina Basketball” and famously came back from a foot injury to spark an eight-game winning streak to claim the 1999-2000 Class 4A title. After a brief stint with the University of South Carolina, Clemmons transferred to S.C. State University, where she played for the Lady Bulldogs for three seasons and earned a degree.
Now married and living and working in Washington D.C., Clemmons has recently written a book called “Carolina Girl” which details her life experiences. The book is available at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/carolina-girl-by-latasha-clemmons?create_edit=true#/.
Following is a question-answer talk with Clemmons:
GRANT -- What made you decide to take part in the Book Creator's Program and why tell your story now?
Clemmons -- I have been writing my story for over 20 years, but it never read in a way that satisfied me. When I graduated from (South Carolina State) and moved to Maryland, I had to buckle down and make a living to survive adulthood. It wasn’t until the beginning of the pandemic when I was introduced to the program at Georgetown that I was able to really sit, focus, and execute a lifelong dream of writing a book. The program helped to keep me sane while working from home, and I felt that I was in a much better emotional and mental state to write a memoir that was not coming from a place of anger and hurt, but from experience and wisdom. Writing with the latter mindset meant that I could possibly help someone else feel motivated and inspired to overcome any hardships or situations that could hinder their growth.
GRANT -- What are some tidbits for people who followed your career at O-W, USC and S.C. State that they would be surprised to learn?
Clemmons -- I cannot disclose what could potentially be the biggest surprise, but I am able to pay homage to both my parents. I tell a story that may seem negative about my mother at first, but my hope is for the reader to understand how triumphant and resilient she was. And then, I can brag on the man that brought me to Orangeburg, my dad (Cecil Green), in a way that describes how great of a man he truly is. People will learn a lot about my childhood and my upbringing. Some of what they read may be extremely shocking because it is raw and unapologetically who I was at that time. They will know the elements that helped to mold me into the young lady they met while I was in high school and college.
GRANT -- Why call the book "Carolina Girl"?
Clemmons -- There was a time when I wanted to be anywhere other than South Carolina. In different phases of my life, I wanted to leave for different reasons. I thought college would be my outlet, but it did not work that way. As I became older, I realized how much of my upbringing and the values I learned in Cayce, Lexington and Orangeburg made me who I am today. I am very much a country girl, but I believe I reflect South Carolina. I represent its love, its pain, its truth, its hurt, its good and its triumphs. Many people do not leave, and I think people misconstrue who or what South Carolinians are and what we stand for in life. I want to represent my home and be someone they can be proud of and root for, so I chose Carolina Girl
GRANT -- Who were some of the people who influenced you and helped you through the hard times?
Clemmons -- My mother demonstrates what a strong woman is regardless of her experiences and what she had to endure growing up and being a single mother of three children. She sacrificed for my brothers and me and for that I have learned that no matter what you are going through, you keep pushing. My dad is the greatest human I know. Much of what I have come to learn, experience and believe is a direct impact from him. He has no cut cards and always speaks his mind. He instilled pride in me, having pride in where I am from, who I am associated with, how I represent my family, and most importantly, to always do the best I can and make sure it is the right thing. I write about my seventh-grade teachers from when I attended Lexington Middle School. They were the first teachers in that school who showed any type of concern, empathy, compassion and love towards me. They helped push me to do better in school. I still speak with them to this day. Finally, I grew up and played ball with some remarkable girls who shared the same passion and love as me toward the sport of basketball. My teammates were always inspirational, from middle school, AAU, high school, and college, I have gained lifelong friends and sisters, women that allowed me to be me, but in some way, helped me to develop into a woman that would be successful.
GRANT -- How much did your experience in Orangeburg shape you as a person?
Clemmons -- Orangeburg showed me a different side of life. I saw middle-class black families support a community, pour into a community, and uplift an entire community in ways I had never seen before. I was welcomed with open arms and immediately taken in as though I had been there for years. I always tell people how much I love my high school and university. The way the people come together in Orangeburg, and not just for sports, the families, the fathers, the neighbors, professionals, elders, everybody ... simply put, it’s home. I had amazing coaches, a loving grandmother, my dad, the Greens, the team, Friday night football, SCSU, homecomings, state championship runs before winning and attending one of the greatest HBCUs on earth! Those experiences catapulted me into a realm where I knew I could accomplish anything I wanted to accomplish, go anywhere I wanted to go, and be successful at any endeavor I sought.
GRANT -- Is there one story for people who get the book that they will be surprised about?
Clemmons -- I know there are several stories in Carolina Girl that will shock everyone. I was extremely vulnerable and transparent about my experiences in this book. I am an educator. I build relationships with children who have endured some of what I have experienced and they think they are the only person in the world who is going through a particular situation. I was a teenage athlete who participated in things that teenagers got into and it got me in a lot of trouble my second year at South Carolina State. I mean, I guess a lot of people thought I was quiet and all about basketball. I was, but I had my flaws and sometimes I found myself in situations that could have destroyed it all for me. Fortunately for me, I had a great support system, mentors, coaches, teammates and legitimate friends that helped me to stay on a better path.
GRANT -- Describe your job in Washington, D.C.?
Clemmons -- After teaching English for nine years, I received my master’s in educational administration and went on to work as an administrator over school culture. I am currently the school Culture Coordinator at a middle school in Washington, D.C. It is my job to create an environment that is safe and where the staff and students feel supported, appreciated, celebrated and as one. I oversee 3 dean of students, establish the protocol for school wide systems, address behavior concerns and implement the positive behavioral reinforcement interventions, interventions that deviate away from the traditional punitive rules and policy that promote suspensions and other school to prison pipeline methods. I am also the athletic director at our school among many other responsibilities that help the success of the holistic child.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.