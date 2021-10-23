Bruinette legend pens 'Carolina Girl'; book is 'raw, unapologetically who I was' then

Clemmons -- My mother demonstrates what a strong woman is regardless of her experiences and what she had to endure growing up and being a single mother of three children. She sacrificed for my brothers and me and for that I have learned that no matter what you are going through, you keep pushing. My dad is the greatest human I know. Much of what I have come to learn, experience and believe is a direct impact from him. He has no cut cards and always speaks his mind. He instilled pride in me, having pride in where I am from, who I am associated with, how I represent my family, and most importantly, to always do the best I can and make sure it is the right thing. I write about my seventh-grade teachers from when I attended Lexington Middle School. They were the first teachers in that school who showed any type of concern, empathy, compassion and love towards me. They helped push me to do better in school. I still speak with them to this day. Finally, I grew up and played ball with some remarkable girls who shared the same passion and love as me toward the sport of basketball. My teammates were always inspirational, from middle school, AAU, high school, and college, I have gained lifelong friends and sisters, women that allowed me to be me, but in some way, helped me to develop into a woman that would be successful.