Nominations being accepted for Governor’s Awards

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Humanities is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards in the Humanities and the Fresh Voices in the Humanities Awards through May 14, 2022.

Established in 1991, the Governor’s Awards celebrate the Palmetto State’s humanities academics and advocates. SC Humanities recently introduced the Fresh Voices in the Humanities Awards as a way to recognize innovative individuals who use culture and history to bring people together but whose efforts may have gone relatively unnoticed beyond their own community. SC Humanities has awarded 94 Governor’s Awards since 1991 and 10 Fresh Voices Awards since 2018.

SC Humanities’ Executive Director Dr. Randy Akers is looking forward to celebrating this year’s winners at the first live event since 2019

“Not only are we looking forward to celebrating the great achievements of this year’s winners, but it is also our 50th anniversary as the state’s humanities council. We hope to receive great nominations befitting this milestone year, and that the Governor’s Awards Ceremony this fall will be a joyous event,” he said.

All nominations should be sent by May 14, 2022, to the attention of Dr. Randy Akers, SC Humanities, P.O. Box 5287, Columbia, SC 29250. Nominations can also be emailed to rlakers@schumanities.org. Nominations must include: a letter describing the contributions of the nominee (up to three pages); a resume or C.V. for nominated individuals; two to three letters of support for nominated organizations/institutions; and contact information for the nominee, including name, phone number and email address. Please note that individuals, organizations and/or institutions may not nominate themselves.

The Governor’s Awards in the Humanities Award Ceremony will be held at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Table sponsorships are available, as well as individual tickets. To reserve one or more tables or to purchase individual tickets, visit our website, www.schumanities.org, or call 803-771-2477.

The mission of SC Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. Now in our 50th year of service, this 501(c)3 organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of community leaders from throughout the state. It presents and supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that directly or indirectly reach more than 250,000 citizens annually.

To learn more about the Governor’s Awards and see a list of past winners, visit www.schumanities.org/annualevents/govawards.

