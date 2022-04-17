Middleton honored with Daisy Award for 'Extraordinary Nurses'

Jessica Middleton of Regional Medical Center was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

This special national recognition ceremony for our outstanding nurses is really important, said David Southerland, President/CEO, Regional Medical Center.

“The DAISY Award is a renowned and very coveted award that nurses get. It’s coast-to-coast. When I look at applications for employment and I see a DAISY Award winner, I really hone in on trying to get that nurse,” said Karrie Powell, MSN, RN, NEA-BC VP Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer.

The DAISY Award was established in 1999 from the family of Patrick Barnes. Patrick was 33 years old when diagnosed with an ITTP immune disorder. While in the hospital, the family watched the extraordinary care and compassion that nurses had given to both Patrick and to their family. To commemorate this amazing care, Patrick’s family established the DAISY Award as a way to recognize nurses across the county. Due to the immense compassion, care and kindness that Patrick and his family received, they wanted to thank and celebrate what nurses do; and the DAISY Award’s impact spread quickly.

“We appreciate all our nurses and definitely nurses who are going above and beyond,” said Powell. The nomination submitted read, “Jessica is a great nurse who is always a team player. She is an excellent leader who leads by example. She exhibits excellent compassion and care to every patient she meets, while also being an excellent preceptor to new staff members who arrive our unit to help us better serve and care for our patients. She shows up to work on time and each day she is scheduled. Whenever I need something, I know I can count for her.”

