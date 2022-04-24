‘Words Across the Water’ series to feature poets April 28

Nancy Anne Miller and Dr. Bettina Judd will be featured in the third of three interactive virtual programs “Words Across the Water” series beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at South Carolina State University.

“Words Across the Water” explores the intersections where Anglophone, Caribbean and African American cultural traditions meet and engage each other in language. The program theme is “Poetry and Song.”

The virtual event is free, but preregistration is required. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. To register, visit at bit.ly/_Watw_Poetry.

Dr. Frank Martin, director of the I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium at SC State University, will moderate the discussion.

The series provides a discursive space for poets, writers, thinkers, and attendees from different geographies throughout the diaspora to explore connections in and through their work. It also creates a collaborative space where students, young writers and the public may be able to meet and discuss humanities-based ideas with more seasoned authors.

SC Humanities helped support this program with a Fast Track Literary Grant.

Nancy Anne Miller

Miller is a Bermudian poet with nine collections. “Latitude, Longitude” is her latest. (Kelsay Books 2021). She is published internationally in such journals as Edinburgh Review, Poetry Ireland Review, The Moth, Salzburg Review, Agenda, Stand, Magma, Ambit, The Fiddlehead, Dalhousie Review, the International Literary Quarterly, The Caribbean Writer, PREE, Bim, Poui, MOKO: Caribbean Arts and Letters.

She has a master of letters degree in creative writing from the University of Glasgow. She is a MacDowell Fellow and a Bermuda Arts Council Grant recipient . She organized the Ber-Mused poetry reading for Bermuda’s 400th anniversary in 2009.

Her visual arts background facilitates the use of image metaphor in her work, wherein she seeks to feminize language by having the poem radiate many meanings throughout the page by the circular movement of comparisons an image metaphor provides. This breaks down linear intentional thought or what Woolf called ‘the masculine sentence’ and prevents the poem resolving in one climatic ending.

Dr. Bettina Judd

Judd is an interdisciplinary writer, artist and performer whose research focus is on Black women's creative production and our use of visual art, literature, and music to develop feminist thought.

Her current book manuscript argues that Black women’s creative production is feminist knowledge production produced by registers of affect she calls “feelin.'” She has received fellowships from the Five Colleges, the Vermont Studio Center and the University of Maryland. She is a Cave Canem Fellow and has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize in poetry.

Her poems have appeared in Torch, Mythium, Meridians and other journals and anthologies. Her collection of poems titled “Patient,” tackles the history of medical experimentation on and display of Black women. Patient won the Black Lawrence Press Hudson Book Prize and was released in November of 2014.

Dr. Frank Martin

Martin has degrees in art history and theory from Yale University and CUNY-Hunter College and a Ph.D. in philosophy from USC-Columbia. He has served SC State for 31 years as a professor of art history and museum studies, and as the director of The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium.

In the Fall of 2020, he was one of the co-originators of the Words Across the Water series; this event will serve as one the final events in the inaugural Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts, which he is also directing.

The Spring semester series builds on two previous “Words Across the Water” series that ran January–November 2021. The project is also co-sponsored by the Department of Social Sciences, the Department of English and Communication, and the I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium.

The mission of SC Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. Established in 1973, this 501(c)3 organization is governed by a volunteer 21-member Board of Directors comprised of community leaders from throughout the state. It presents and/or supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that directly or indirectly reach more than 250,000 citizens annually.

