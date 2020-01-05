{{featured_button_text}}

PICKENS – Table Rock State Park now offers virtual reality headsets that give visitors a simulated hike up the mountain. The headsets, made possible by grants and donations from BMW Manufacturing and the family of Greenville County native Tom Presnell, provides a 360-degree virtual reality experience of iconic spots along the Table Rock Trail.

“This new service helps us provide an exceptional experience for visitors, especially people who cannot climb 3.6 miles to the top of Table Rock,” said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service. “You get to see the scenic views, deep forests and natural beauty of a protected mountainside of the Southern Blue Ridge.”

The virtual tour features four iconic stops along the trail – the trailhead at Carrick Creek waterfall, the halfway shelter, Governor’s Rock and the top of Table Rock. Like other virtual reality experiences, the view changes with the movement of the user. A view of the tree canopy and sky, for example, is provided if the user looks up.

Using headsets made by Oculus, an industry leader in virtual technology, the experience is available free of charge at the Table Rock Visitors Center at 158 E. Ellison Lane in Pickens.

For more information, visit www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments