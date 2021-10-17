USCA announces fall/winter performances

The University of South Carolina Aiken's (USCA) department of visual and performing arts is excited to announce its fall and winter 2021 schedule of performances.

"An Evening with Lauren Meccia & Friends" offers an evening of jazz standards with Lauren Meccia, saxophonist, and musical guests. All proceeds to benefit student scholarships in instrumental studies. October 19, 7:30 p.m., Etherredge Center lobby. $25/person or $100/table for 4 (includes choice of food and beverage).

"Vienna Waits for You" presents an evening of choral and orchestral music featuring the works of Franz Schubert, Johann Adolf Hasse, Jan Dismas Zelenka, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - all composers who resided in Vienna during its "Golden Age." The choir consists of members of the UofSC Aiken Chamber Choir, South Boundary Singers, Belles Canto, and Mosaic Chamber Choir. October 26, 7:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church. $10/person (general admission), tickets available through the Etherredge Center box office or at the door the evening of the event.

"Snoopy (the Musical)" is a charming sequel to the musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and focuses more on the life of Snoopy. November 11 - 13, 7:30 p.m.; November 14, 2:00 p.m. $15/adults; $12/seniors, faculty, and military; $8/students.

"Harvest Home" is a benefit concert for ACTS of Aiken and features choirs from USCA, Belles Canto, South Boundary, and the Mosaic Chamber Choir, the Aiken Civic Orchestra, and organist Christopher Nash. The theme is Americana and celebrates fall, the bounties of harvest, and American folk songs and hymns. November 14, 4:00 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church. Concert is free and open to the public. Food donations are accepted at the door and goodwill donations will be taken during the concert. Checks payable to ACTS.

