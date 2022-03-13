Tickets on sale now for 'The Sound of Music' in Cameron

The Calhoun Players will celebrate their 42nd season with the musical “The Sound of Music,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron.

Tickets are available now for the musical, which features Shields Fairey as Maria, J.P. Sibley as Capt. Von Trapp, Peter Sonne as Max, Janice Baskin as Elsa and Peggy Hirth as Mother Abbess. With a large cast of 40 people, you’ll see Calhoun Players Mary Jo Springs, Jim Link, Jeff Reid, plus many others.

Ticket are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors/children (12 and under). For reserved seating, call 803-823-2824, or online at https://calhounplayerssc.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

This production is sponsored in part by the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives funding from the NEA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0