THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: War is declared in Charleston against France

A severe economic depression set upon the colony as merchants and planters saw their land and stores sold at public auctions. As if that was not enough, local leaders were concerned that British ships and sailors would bring the plague to Charleston. The Assembly voted to appropriate one thousand pounds to build a “pest house” on Sullivan’s Island. Construction on the house was delayed and in 1745 several diseases swept through Charleston and the surrounding area, including yellow fever. It is no wonder that when the end of the war was announced on June 12, 1749, the residents of South Carolina celebrated. The hard times experienced by many South Carolinians in the 1740s would haunt them for years.