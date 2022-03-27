 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Sound of Music' coming to Cameron

"The Sound of Music"

Some of the cast from the Calhoun Players' production of "The Sound of Music" are shown during rehearsal for its upcoming show. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, and Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron.

The Calhoun Players will celebrate their 42nd season with the musical “The Sound of Music.” The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, and Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron.

Tickets are still available for the musical, which features Shields Fairey as Maria, J.P. Sibley as Capt. Von Trapp, Peter Sonne as Max, Janice Baskin as Elsa and Peggy Hirth as Mother Abbess. With a large cast of 40 people, you’ll see Calhoun Players Mary Jo Springs, Jim Link, Jeff Reid, plus many others.

Ticket are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors/children (12 and under). For reserved seating, call 803-823-2824, or online at calhounplayerssc.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

OCFAC revives Showcase with 'One Hit Wonders'

This production is sponsored in part by the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives funding from the NEA.

