The first people in S.C.: SCDNR preserving history at Congaree, other locations

In the Midlands, bountiful wildlife, sunlit dappled forest paths and 12,000 years of history and prehistory are tucked away in a pristine setting at Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve, just a stone's throw from downtown city lights. The 627-acre preserve, owned and managed by SCDNR, borders the Congaree River and Cayce.

Archaeologists have found tools, pottery sherds, arrowheads and other evidence that people have lived in and around the preserve for nearly 12,000 years. A nearby road that runs through part of the preserve is part of the Old Cherokee Trail which led from the Appalachian Mountains to the coast.

Projectile points found in the area indicate it was an Indian gathering place about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. From a dig on adjacent property owned by Dominion Energy, there is evidence of people living there 2,500 years ago, as well as a home site from the 1760s.

The American Indians who once lived there "were probably hunter-gatherers of 20 or 30 who moved around 10,000 years go," says Sean Taylor, archaeologist for SCDNR's Heritage Trust Program. "They didn't stay for long so they didn't generate much trash. The people were mobile."