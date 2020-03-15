49th annual Festival of Roses coming May 1-3

The Orangeburg Festival of Roses will take place May 1-3.
This year marks the 49th annual festival, which is held to celebrate the beginning of the rose-blooming season. Appropriately, the activities are centered in Orangeburg’s Edisto Memorial Gardens, where thousands of roses bloom near the banks of the Edisto River.
Entertainment and other events are planned for the entire family. There will be “dancing in the streets” on Friday night when It’s Finesses Band performs on the plaza at the square for the street dance. The dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night of free entertainment, but no coolers please.
The festival will provide a variety of food and confections. It’s a good way to spend a spring weekend, enjoying entertainment and taking part in fun, games and other family activities. Entertainment and other events are planned for the entire family and range from the Rose Festival Road Race to the Blackwater River Race.
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is lining up a great variety of local talent to be featured in “Showcase: One Hit Wonders” Thursday evening, April 30, at Stevenson Auditorium.
Another festival favorite is the arts and crafts exhibit and sale on Riverside Drive. Many artists and crafters come back each year with old favorites and tempting new items. The festival will begin at the entrance to the gardens by the “Lady Fountain” and wrap around Centennial Park from Riverside Drive and Seaboard Street.
The festival boasts a “Kids’ Area” that is as popular with parents as with the children. These activities will take place in Centennial Park area during festival hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The always-popular Seniors’ Day at the Festival will take place Friday, May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., with live entertainment, bingo and refreshments. Seniors will meet near the Garden Stage in the Azalea Garden.
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department has lined up groups and individuals to entertain festival-goers on two stages both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on scheduled events, call the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce at 803-534-6821 or the Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.