49th annual Festival of Roses coming May 1-3

The Orangeburg Festival of Roses will take place May 1-3.

This year marks the 49th annual festival, which is held to celebrate the beginning of the rose-blooming season. Appropriately, the activities are centered in Orangeburg’s Edisto Memorial Gardens, where thousands of roses bloom near the banks of the Edisto River.

Entertainment and other events are planned for the entire family. There will be “dancing in the streets” on Friday night when It’s Finesses Band performs on the plaza at the square for the street dance. The dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night of free entertainment, but no coolers please.

The festival will provide a variety of food and confections. It’s a good way to spend a spring weekend, enjoying entertainment and taking part in fun, games and other family activities. Entertainment and other events are planned for the entire family and range from the Rose Festival Road Race to the Blackwater River Race.

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is lining up a great variety of local talent to be featured in “Showcase: One Hit Wonders” Thursday evening, April 30, at Stevenson Auditorium.

