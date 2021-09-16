SwampFest Art Competition accepting entries

HOPKINS – Congaree National Park is seeking entries for the Annual SwampFest Student Art Competition. Co-sponsored by the Southeast Rural Community Outreach (SERCO) and the Friends of Congaree Swamp, this year's competition is an opportunity for young artists (grades K-8) from the Midlands to showcase their talent while celebrating the outdoors.

This year’s art competition theme is, “The Park in Your Backyard.” Spread across thousands of acres in Lower Richland County, Congaree National Park may feel like a backyard to many. Students who have not visited Congaree are encouraged to use their own backyard, local park, or neighborhood green space as inspiration for their submissions. Students may choose to focus on a specific landscape, plant or animal, or an outdoor activity they enjoy.

Park staff will select first place and honorable mentions for each grade level from the entries. The first place and honorable mentions will receive prizes. All student entries will be displayed at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center through the month of October.