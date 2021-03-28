 Skip to main content
‘Sunday Best’ winner offers new music
BET's “Sunday Best’s” season five winner Joshua Rogers recently released his single, “Still Gon’ Trust” (Mixed Bag Entertainment/eOne).

Known to the world as the youngest and first male “Sunday Best” winner, Rogers is no stranger to the gospel industry. He has a smooth, versatile voice that commands attention.

This song takes a long, hard look at the ups and downs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers said, “With so many that have lost loved ones, jobs and more, trusting God is the only thing that has kept us from falling completely apart. This song offers hope in a time where there seems to be very little.” Ultimately, this song speaks of maintaining faith in uncertain and unprecedented times

Written by Lucious B. Hoskins and Percy Bady, “Still Gon’ Trust” is proving to be the salve needed for such a time as this. Through this song, Joshua has conveyed the ups and downs of this past year and that no matter what ,we’re “Still Gon’ Trust.”

“Still Gon’ Trust,” along with the accompanying video, is available across all digital outlets.

