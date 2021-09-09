State Fair discount tickets now available

COLUMBIA – Discount admission and ride tickets for this year’s South Carolina State Fair are on sale now and will be available through Tuesday, Oct. 12. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K locations.

“In addition to big savings, buying in advance is a great way to save time and skip the box office lines,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “We hope everyone will take advantage of these discounts and join us this October as we celebrate our 152nd SC State Fair together.”

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair).

Ride vouchers can be exchanged for a Pay-One-Price wristband for unlimited rides any one day of the fair. Vouchers may also be exchanged for 30 ride coupons any day of the fair.

New this year! Purchase a Family Fun Pack, available only at SCStateFair.org for a limited time. Fun Packs include four admission tickets, two ride vouchers and one car entry pass to Carolina Lights in December 2021. Buy now and save big, as the Fun Packs are a $176 value.