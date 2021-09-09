State Fair discount tickets now available

COLUMBIA – Discount admission and ride tickets for this year’s South Carolina State Fair are on sale now and will be available through Tuesday, Oct. 12. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K locations.
“In addition to big savings, buying in advance is a great way to save time and skip the box office lines,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “We hope everyone will take advantage of these discounts and join us this October as we celebrate our 152nd SC State Fair together.”
Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair).
Ride vouchers can be exchanged for a Pay-One-Price wristband for unlimited rides any one day of the fair. Vouchers may also be exchanged for 30 ride coupons any day of the fair.
New this year! Purchase a Family Fun Pack, available only at SCStateFair.org for a limited time. Fun Packs include four admission tickets, two ride vouchers and one car entry pass to Carolina Lights in December 2021. Buy now and save big, as the Fun Packs are a $176 value.
The 2021 S.C. State Fair will return in-person Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 24 for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”
The S.C. State Fair is committed to providing a safe experience for its patrons. This year’s fair will implement a new mandatory clear bag policy — similar to those that have been put in place throughout Columbia and across the country, complying with a new level of security expected of large, heavily attended events and festivals. Visit SCStateFair.org to learn more about the clear bag policy, additional safety guidelines, and the latest COVID-19 precautions and policies.
Visit SCStateFair.org to purchase discount tickets and to learn more about this year’s S.C. State Fair.