St. Pat's in Five Points returns in 2022

COLUMBIA – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Five Points Association is pleased to announce the return of St. Pat’s in Five Points on Saturday, March 19, 2022. 2022 is a special year as Columbia’s much-loved Irish tradition celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Nearly forty years ago, Duncan MacRae of Yesterday’s Restaurant & Tavern, Steve Gibson of Peddler Steak House, Chuck Pettit of the Columbia Jaycees and Tony Latella of PYA Monarch sat down in a booth at Yesterday's Restaurant & Tavern, had a few beers and devised a plan to increase the visibility of Five Points' businesses on St. Patrick's Day when most people were leaving town for Savannah. The annual St. Pat's in Five Points emerged forming a family fun-filled festival benefiting children's charities in the Midlands.

The Five Points Association hosts the Southeast’s largest one-day St. Patrick’s Day event that garners an average of 45,000 attendees between all the day’s events and hopes to reach upwards of 55,000 in 2022. Festivities will include the Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run, the St. Pat’s Parade down Devine Street into Five Points, the family-fun Pot O’Gold Playland, five stages of music, artisan craft vendors, food vendors, green beer and more!