Springtime paradise

The statue and fountain

About this time, the statue and fountain with the pondering, reflective ladies were installed at the Russell Street entrance to the gardens. It was then decided to rename the gardens Edisto Memorial Gardens, in memory of local soldiers who died in World War II and the Korean War, which was going on at the time. Later, the names of soldiers who died in other wars were included.

The soldiers’ names were inscribed on the walls along the base. Although the statue and fountain were installed around 1950 or 1951, the structure was not officially dedicated until 1959.

The statue was purchased by the city around 1928, when a new courthouse was built on the corner of Amelia and Sunnyside streets and the old courthouse on the town square was razed. Former Councilman Sifly went to New York City to purchase the statue.

When it was erected, it had two goldfish pools — one on each side — and several swan statues. These swans were actually fountains that spewed water from their mouths into these pools. Cannons from the Spanish-American War were brought in to areas flanking this monument. Unfortunately, because the ladies in this statue were only partially clothed, there were many comments about their indecency.