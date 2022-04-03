 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SpringFEST arrives in Downtown Orangeburg Monday

pavilion (copy)

The Downtown Market Pavilion

 T&D FILE

Spring is here and Orangeburg will be celebrating this week. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) will present SpringFEST 2022 with a week-long celebration in Downtown Orangeburg April 4-9.

Spring Fest will be a weeklong celebration featuring a downtown scavenger hunt and a vendor market. People will be given the challenge of searching for 12 Springtime "friends" hidden at different businesses. Find all 12 friends for a chance to win one of five $20 gift cards to several downtown businesses. Forms can be found online at downtownorangeburg.com, or on the DORA Facebook page.

Businesses ranging from boutiques, to bookstores, pharmacies, and even auto shops will be participating in the scavenger hunt.

The Downtown Market Pavilion will also hold a springtime vendor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Interested vendors can visit downtownorangeburg.com for vendor applications.

For more information, call Candice Roberson at 803-531-6186 or by email at candice.roberson@orangeburg.sc.us.

