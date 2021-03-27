Spring Plant and Flower Sale April 8-11

COLUMBIA – Spring is in the air, and the beloved Midlands Spring Plant & Flower Sale is returning to the South Carolina State Farmers Market April 8-11, 2021.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors. Food vendors will be on hand, and the Market Restaurant will be open for business.

The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

In accordance with public health advice, we encourage visitors and vendors to wear masks. Free masks will be available, with sanitizing stations set up around the market property. The full COVID-19 plan for the event can be found at agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets.

