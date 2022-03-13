Spring Home and Garden Symposium returns May 11

After a two-year hiatus, the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation will hold its 16th Home and Garden Symposium Wednesday, May 11, at the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg.

Guests will enjoy a brunch by Buckridge Plantation and have an opportunity to browse the silent auction before the formal presentation. South Carolinians sharing their expertise at this year’s event are:

Maria Baldwin, who – with her husband – owns Wimbee Creek Farm, an organic flower farm providing cut flowers and stems for floral design across the South. Using gorgeous blooms from their Seabrook farm, Baldwin’s topic, “Flowers All Year,” will give tips on flowers to grow for each season, crafting a stunning bouquet and how to care for fresh cuts.

Cricket Newman, a celebrated floral and event expert and owner of Cricket Newman Designs in Columbia. Newman will set “The Entertaining Table,” mixing textures and patterns paired with gorgeous blooms to create tablescapes for true Southern celebrations.

Erin Wolfe of LulaMac, who will share her passion for one-of-a-kind finds in a “quick style” session, mixing timeless pieces with modern touches that can add an updated style to any space in your home.

OCtech agriculture students will also have a variety of plants for sale at the event.

“Our committee is so excited to be making plans for the foundation’s spring Home and Garden Symposium,” said Donna Matthews, who is co-chairing the event with fellow OCtech Foundation Board Member Herb Bradley. “It will be refreshing to safely gather together again after such a long break due to COVID. We have some great speakers lined up who will entertain our guests and tickle our creativity. The best part is we get to help OCtech students as we learn from these talented speakers. This is such a great event for an even greater cause.”

Tickets to the Home and Garden Symposium are $50 per person. Funds raised during this event will provide support and emergency aid to students. Additionally, proceeds will support academic program development and curricular innovations to meet community and workforce needs. The event will also support professional development experiences for faculty to ensure they remain current in their fields.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Reagan Blanchard at 803-535-1246 or blanchardmr@octech.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0