Sound/Songs: Words Across the Water April 22

South Carolina State University's Department of Social Sciences, in tandem with The I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium, will live stream the final in a series of four public colloquia sponsored by the South Carolina Humanities, with the presentation of the “Words Across the Water: Sound/ Songs” on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

This event will feature Zimbabwean poet and Duke University professor, Tsitsi Ella Jaji and a maestro of calypso from Trinidad and Tobago, the renowned, David Rudder. The program will be moderated by Wendell Manwarren, musician, songwriter and member of the music collective, 3canel.

This fourth program explores ideas concerning use of sound and songs: harmonies and similarities across the diaspora, the transmission and survival of sound motifs, the transformative character of song and sound, the role of individual and cultural memory and evocation of shared experiences across the diaspora. Through an examination of the works of both presenters, a discussion of the impact of tone, rhythm, word choice and even the employment of silence will be examined to assess how song and sound shape their works.