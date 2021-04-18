Sound/Songs: Words Across the Water April 22

South Carolina State University's Department of Social Sciences, in tandem with The I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium, will live stream the final in a series of four public colloquia sponsored by the South Carolina Humanities, with the presentation of the “Words Across the Water: Sound/ Songs” on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
This event will feature Zimbabwean poet and Duke University professor, Tsitsi Ella Jaji and a maestro of calypso from Trinidad and Tobago, the renowned, David Rudder. The program will be moderated by Wendell Manwarren, musician, songwriter and member of the music collective, 3canel.
This fourth program explores ideas concerning use of sound and songs: harmonies and similarities across the diaspora, the transmission and survival of sound motifs, the transformative character of song and sound, the role of individual and cultural memory and evocation of shared experiences across the diaspora. Through an examination of the works of both presenters, a discussion of the impact of tone, rhythm, word choice and even the employment of silence will be examined to assess how song and sound shape their works.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, and will be streamed live on Zoom and The I. P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium’s and Social Sciences’ Facebook pages. All members of the public are invited. Pre-registration is required.
Author of “Africa in Stereo: Music, Modernism and Pan-African Solidarity” (2014), Prof. Jaji, considers how Africans have engaged with African American music. Her poetry collection “Beating the Graves” (2017) and the chapbook, “Carnaval” (2014) appears in the “New Generation African Poets” box set. Jaji also teaches many writing courses at Duke University.
David Rudder is a proud son of Belmont, Trinidad and Tobago. He became an overnight success, after years working as a back-up singer and as one of the two front men for the band Charlies Roots, in 1986, winning the Young Kings, Calypso Monarch and Road March competitions, with his hit songs “The Hammer” and “Bahia Gyul.”
The series will also create a collaborative space in which students, young writers, and the public may meet and discuss humanities-based ideas with more experienced authors.
The public is cordially invited to participate in all events. Please contact Dr. Alison Mc Letchie at amcletch@scsu.edu with additional questions or for more information.