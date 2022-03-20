Shuck n' Swing fundraiser planned for April 2

COLUMBIA – In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the South Carolina State Museum Foundation will present "Shuck n' Swing," an outdoor concert and oyster roast from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. This ticketed fundraiser aims to support educational programming at the museum by providing an event filled with shellfish and sweet tunes from some of Columbia's best musicians.

"Through on-site field trips and virtual learning, the museum reaches classrooms across the state with experiences designed to inspire and engage students," said Karen Hall, South Carolina State Museum Foundation Director. "Proceeds from this event will help support these important educational programs so the museum can continue to serve as a vital resource to South Carolina educators."

Tickets, now available for purchase at the museum or online at scmuseum.org, include event admission, two drink vouchers and all-you-can-eat steamed oysters provided by The Oyster Bar. Guests will also be able to dine on an assortment of delicious non-seafood dishes. Additional beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the bar.

Be sure to save room to dance as the night will feature live jazz music by the Soda City Brass Band and a toe-tapping performance from Jim Graddick's Bluegrass Trio. The musical love child of Chris Church and ColaJazz's Mark Rapp, the Soda City Brass Band brings NOLA to COLA by performing modern and traditional jazz straight from the streets of New Orleans. Jim Graddick, recently named fiddler of the year by the Carolina County Music Festival back in 2019, and his award-winning bluegrass trio will also certainly fill the dance floor all night long.

Single tickets are $65 for the general public, $55 for members. Couples tickets are $120 for the general public, $100 for members. Outdoor seating will be spread out to allow for social distancing.

Please note, this event will be held outside with the museum closed to entry. Should there be poor weather, the event will move to an alternate location inside the museum.

