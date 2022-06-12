SCSM's Laser Light show series returns

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is excited to announce the return of its popular "Friday Night Laser Lights" summer series, sponsored by Columbia Craft Brewing Company, kicking off on June 17. Guests are invited to enjoy these special themed shows featuring dazzling displays of lasers set to iconic music inside the museum's 55-foot digital dome planetarium.

This summer, each evening will follow a special theme with the "Summer of Love" night starting off the series on June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists Elton John, the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, including iconic songs such as “Rocket Man,” “Come Together,” “Foxy Lady” and many more. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food truck Fleur deLicious. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.