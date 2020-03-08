SCSM to offer free tickets to exhibit through scavenger hunt

COLUMBIA -- Tickets to the "International Exhibit of Sherlock Holmes" have gone missing and the South Carolina State Museum needs your detective skills to help find them. The prize? A package of four free general admission tickets to the museum, four free passes to the Sherlock Holmes exhibition and valuable mystery gifts from our partners across the city. Each location will include a grand prize package with an added one year family plus gift membership to the State Museum.

Each Saturday starting March 14 through April 4, 2020, four Sherlock prize packages will be hidden in some special locations throughout the City of Columbia. Clues to each location will be posted daily via the museum’s Facebook, Instagram (@SCStatemuseum) and twitter feed (@SCStatemuseum) leading treasure hunters to the location of the hidden tickets for Saturday. Participants will have from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to locate the packages and post a photo using #GetAClueColumbia to any of their social media channels!

Participants are invited to carry on Holmes’ tradition of clever deduction by following along and contributing their best theories about where the tickets may be hidden, but only four participants to discover the location will win a prize package. The first participant to each location will win the grand prize, including the one-year gift membership to the State Museum.