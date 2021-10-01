SCSM takes guests on a mission to Mars

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is set to welcome the Fall season with a variety of new and returning shows, plus a newly opened exhibition. Guests are invited travel to Mars, learn about Earth’s diverse habitats, race to escape Dracula in 4D, and explore how the museum builds and maintains its vast collection of objects.

“We are excited to share these new experiences with our guests and members,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “Our new exhibition, "Show and Tell," and October shows are the perfect activity for both adults and children this Fall. Plus, our planetarium will once again transform into a giant jack-o-lantern throughout the month thanks to our partners at Ambient Media.”

Debuting Oct. 2, MARS 1001, takes viewers away from planet Earth, into space, and across our solar system to our neighboring planet, Mars. The full dome show follows the fictional story of the Mars IRIS 1 mission, a daring 1001-day voyage to fly an international crew to the planet and return them safely to Earth. The crew faces a few dangers along the way, including a solar coronal mass ejection that threatens their safety. And, once on Mars, viewers will see the team work on the planet’s surface, exploring the landscape, looking for water, and retrieving rocks in a search for the history of water.