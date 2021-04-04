SCSM set to ‘Make Some Noise’ with new exhibition

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating Spring Break from April 3 – 11 with extended hours, free general admission for kids 12 and under, and a new exhibition, "Make Some Noise: the Science of Sound." The museum will be open all week, except for Easter Sunday, and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and the Boeing Observatory will also re-open, with health and safety precautions in place.

“We are happy to offer families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, safe space for Spring Break,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “We are able to provide guests with a socially distanced environment thanks to our spacious building and we continue to require face coverings for staff and guests, per City of Columbia Ordinance.”

The State Museum will kick-off the Spring Break week with the opening of the brand new exhibition, "Make Some Noise: the Science of Sound." Presented in English and Spanish, this bilingual experience will explore many different aspects of sound, including how sound travels and how it is measured, as well as how humans and other animals hear and produce sound. A collection of audio clips and an animated video will have guests considering how sounds can evoke nostalgia, impact our psychology, and manipulate our emotions.