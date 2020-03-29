SCSM providing online opportunities

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Museum may be closed to the public temporarily, but they are committed to continuing to fulfill our mission to providing educational environments that entertain and inspire.

Museum curators and educators have developed several e-learning resources and suggested links for other online resources. This information is free and available to the public at scmuseum.org. Here users will find a wealth of South Carolina focused information including:

• Blogs containing fascinating info developed by museum curators and educational staff on a variety of subjects, as well as instructional posts on fun educational activities.

• Virtual gallery tours and walks with museum curators and staff

• Online lessons and experiments with museum educators and our partners at SC ETV.

• Online Collections courtesy of University of South Carolina Libraries Digital Collections including: The Robert B. Ariail Collection of Historical Astronomy and the Standard Federal Photograph Collection with over 140 historic photos of Columbia from the Museum’s collection.

