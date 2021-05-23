 Skip to main content
SCSM joins program to benefit low-income families
SCSM joins program to benefit low-income families

SCSM logo

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the State Museum for a minimal fee of $2.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the South Carolina State Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

“The State Museum is excited to partner with Museums for All,” said Executive Director Amy Bartow-Melia. “We see this an important opportunity to welcome and further expand access to the museum’s educational content, learning resources and programs to all South Carolinians.”

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.

