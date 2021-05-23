SCSM joins program to benefit low-income families

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the State Museum for a minimal fee of $2.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the South Carolina State Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.