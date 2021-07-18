SCSM invites guests to enjoy a week of free kids admission July 17 - 25

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum invites guests to enjoy free general admission for kids 12 and under from Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 25. Families can escape the hot weather and experience a week of ‘Cosmically Cool’ shows, exhibitions, tours and activities with health and safety precautions in place.
Exciting experiences in the museum’s 55 ft digital dome BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4-D Theater will be available each day. State Museum space educators will take guests on an immersive planetarium experience in the Summer Skies Live Sky Tour, which will highlight the planets and stars visible at night from right here in Columbia, SC. Guests can also enjoy a special Lunar Live Sky show on Saturday, July 24, that explores Earth’s closest neighbor in amazing detail under the planetarium dome. SMALLFOOT 4D Experience is now showing in the museum’s 4-D Theater and offers the unique opportunity to dance in the snow (in July!) while following the story of a bright, young yeti named Migo after he finds something he thought didn’t exist – a human.
Featured Free Kids Week content includes:
Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon
Monday, July 19 / Wednesday, July 20 / Friday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Join a special tour of the current exhibition, Apollo 50, led by State Museum educators. Go on a journey through the years of the Apollo program as America raced to accomplish a lunar landing before the Soviet Union.
Make Some Noise: The Science of Sound
Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Explore the current exhibition, Make Some Noise: The Science of Sound on a tour led by State Museum science and technology curator, Meredith Nichter. Discover how sound travels, learn about the process of making instruments and more.
Astronomical Activities
Monday - Friday, July 19 – 23 at 2:30 p.m.
State Museum educators will assist guests with making their own star wheel (Mon., Wed, and Fri.) or creating a cup phone (Tues. and Thurs.)
Lunar Live Sky Tour
Saturday, July 24 at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
The Moon has been a constant cosmic companion throughout human history. In this special planetarium program, guests will search through constellations to find where the Moon is in the current night sky and explore the lunar surface by taking a quick trip to Earth’s nearest neighbor in space. Run time: 30 mins.
Rocket Launching
Saturday, July 24 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
State Museum educators will help guests craft and create their own mini-rockets, before launching them up into the air in the museum’s planetarium lobby!
The State Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission to the State Museum is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors, FREE for children (ages 12 and under) from July 17 - 25, and free for museum members all year. Planetarium and 4D shows are an additional charge. Due to the museum’s need to manage guest capacity, online advance ticket purchase is highly recommended at scmuseum.org.