SCSM invites guests to enjoy a week of free kids admission July 17 - 25

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum invites guests to enjoy free general admission for kids 12 and under from Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 25. Families can escape the hot weather and experience a week of ‘Cosmically Cool’ shows, exhibitions, tours and activities with health and safety precautions in place.

Exciting experiences in the museum’s 55 ft digital dome BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4-D Theater will be available each day. State Museum space educators will take guests on an immersive planetarium experience in the Summer Skies Live Sky Tour, which will highlight the planets and stars visible at night from right here in Columbia, SC. Guests can also enjoy a special Lunar Live Sky show on Saturday, July 24, that explores Earth’s closest neighbor in amazing detail under the planetarium dome. SMALLFOOT 4D Experience is now showing in the museum’s 4-D Theater and offers the unique opportunity to dance in the snow (in July!) while following the story of a bright, young yeti named Migo after he finds something he thought didn’t exist – a human.