Scarecrows are coming to Downtown Orangeburg

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will celebrate the Fall season with its annual Scarecrows on Russell Street Contest from Oct. 11 through Nov. 5 and Downtown Spooktacular Boo Bash Saturday, Oct. 23.

Scarecrow artists can be all ages and include individuals, businesses, schools, students and civic groups. Participating scarecrows will be displayed on the 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks of Russell Street.

“Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make,” said Executive Director Candice Roberson. “We could see a straw ballerina, pirate, lawyer, pharmacist, or a favorite "Hocus Pocus" witch hanging out in the Downtown Orangeburg for the next couple of weeks.”

Participants are reminded that scarecrows should be family friendly – whimsical, humorous or mischievous but not frightening. It is free to participate but registration is required. Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at time of registration. All entries must be in place by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. All entries will be on display to the public until Nov. 5. The public will again be asked to vote for their favorite entries. Voting will take place via Facebook from Oct. 14 through Nov. 4. Winners will be announced Nov. 5.