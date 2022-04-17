SC State to bring back Bulldog Fest after two-year hiatus

South Carolina State University’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) will host the university’s Bulldog Fest on April 18-24. It will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Students are enthusiastic and charged up for the week, as for many of them, this will be their first time experiencing it.

“I am so excited because we haven’t had Bulldog Fest since 2019. So this is like our big comeback. This is the return,” CAB President Ariel Robinson said.

Robinson, a senior at SC State, shared that this is only her second time being able to participate in the eventful week. For her and a lot of her peers, it is important to experience it again before they graduate.

Many students see this week as the “homecoming week” of the spring. Every day, the campus will hold a series of events including meltdowns, tournaments, parties and socials, leading up to the spring football scrimmage on Saturday, April 23.

“Being able to come out and experience a home game that’s playing against our own team is going to be very exciting,” said Shawn Vanderpool, undergraduate advisor for Student Life & Leadership. “We’re doing a big tailgate with people from USC and other universities, so everybody gets to come out.”

Vanderpool said attending Bulldog Fest is like attending a carnival. Students will get to experience all types of things like good food, fun events, Greek life and music.

“During this week, we’ll also be having an open house (on Saturday, April 23). This is also good because new students will get a chance to experience the fun things we do and realize that this is all student-led. We want them to know that when they come here, this is something they can participate in,” Vanderpool said.

In addition to the Bulldog Fest events, a college prom will also be hosted Friday night for freshmen and sophomores who missed out on their high school proms due to the pandemic.

