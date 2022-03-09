SC State’s Martin to present art lecture series for Lourie Center

The Isadore Lourie Senior Center of Columbia has invited Dr. Frank C. Martin II to provide a series of one-hour lecture/discussions as a component of its four-part spring Lourie Lectures series.

Martin is director of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University. The Isadore Lourie Senior Center is a not-for-profit educational and recreational facility for adults ages 50 and above.

The lecture series will be presented once weekly, March 9-30, 2022. The four lectures will discuss, in sequence, the following topics:

Art, aesthetics, and meaning

Expression and representation

Art as public memory.

Art, race, gender, and culture.

The Art Appreciation Lecture Series meets Wednesdays, from 1-2 p.m., on March 9, 16, 23 and 30. Lourie Lectures courses are open to the public. The course fee is $30 with a discount for Lourie Center members.

Prospective participants should pre-register online at louriecentersc.com/lourie-lectures or call 803-779-1971, extension 103. Contact Program Director Stephanie Benjamin at The Lourie Center for additional information.

Creation of the Lourie Center was inspired by residents of the South Carolina Midlands who wished to provide a focal point for senior activities in the Columbia area designed to benefit the growing senior population. Since 1993, the Lourie Center has provided cultural and educational classes including art appreciation, studio arts, technology, and language courses in addition to fitness, and health-related programming. Many Lourie events are open to the public.

The Lourie Center is named in honor of the late South Carolina State Sen. Isadore Lourie, who was well-known for his work as a champion of the elderly. Lourie was a major contributor to legislation and reform efforts for aging adults. He sponsored legislation that established the State Commission on Aging, the Interagency Council on Aging, the Homestead Exemption, and the income exemption for the home bound elderly. He also established the South Carolina Permanent Improvement Program that built or renovated 72 Senior Centers in South Carolina.

A native of Sumter, Martin returned to South Carolina as curator of exhibitions and collections at South Carolina State University's I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium before becoming director.

Martin is a member of AICA, the International Association of Art Critics (Association Internationale des Critiques d’Art) based in Paris.

