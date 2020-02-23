Saxophones-a-plenty at ColaJazz Festival

COLUMBIA -- The third annual ColaJazz Festival will bring three of the world’s foremost jazz musicians to The Senate Columbia. Master saxophonists Tia Fuller and Don Braden will headline the April 4, 2020 event with up-and-comer Alexa Tarantino.
“This year is the centennial of the great saxophonist and bebop innovator Charlie Parker,” said Mark Rapp, ColaJazz artistic director and South Carolina Jazz Ambassador. “What better way to celebrate one of jazz music’s most influential improvisors than to bring to SC not one, but three fiery saxophonists.”
Also appearing will be jazz/soul singer Brittany Turnipseed, a Columbia native and 2018 winner of the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night Competition. All artists will be backed by top local and regional talent.
This year’s festival includes offstage activities as well. “New this year is the ColaJazz Family Day,” Rapp said. “We are very excited to partner with the Richland Library on this program. One of the ColaJazz Foundation’s missions is to introduce young people to our American art form, Jazz, and teaching them the values inherent in the music such as working well with others, listening, communicating, self-improvement, self-empowerment, patience, diligence and being curious about the different.”
The two Family Day sessions will take place at the library’s main branch and will be led by Eboni Ramm, ColaJazz Outreach coordinator and Richland Library Literary resident artist. The 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. session, “ColaJazz: Baby Bop Blues & Beyond, ” will enable children ages 1-8 and their families to experience different instruments, a jazz story, singing and live band performance. The second, from 3 to 4 p.m., “ColaJazz: Beat the Blues!,” is for children ages 9–12 and their families, enabling them to hear sounds of the blues with a live band performance, learn about its history, form and write blues lyrics to be performed live.
Limited early bird tickets for the 2020 ColaJazz Festival are available online now for just $25 at https://colajazz.com. Tickets will be available online, at the Senate box office and at the door on the day of the festival for $35. VIP tickets are $75 and include prime table seating, table service and more.