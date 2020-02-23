Saxophones-a-plenty at ColaJazz Festival

COLUMBIA -- The third annual ColaJazz Festival will bring three of the world’s foremost jazz musicians to The Senate Columbia. Master saxophonists Tia Fuller and Don Braden will headline the April 4, 2020 event with up-and-comer Alexa Tarantino.

“This year is the centennial of the great saxophonist and bebop innovator Charlie Parker,” said Mark Rapp, ColaJazz artistic director and South Carolina Jazz Ambassador. “What better way to celebrate one of jazz music’s most influential improvisors than to bring to SC not one, but three fiery saxophonists.”

Also appearing will be jazz/soul singer Brittany Turnipseed, a Columbia native and 2018 winner of the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night Competition. All artists will be backed by top local and regional talent.

This year’s festival includes offstage activities as well. “New this year is the ColaJazz Family Day,” Rapp said. “We are very excited to partner with the Richland Library on this program. One of the ColaJazz Foundation’s missions is to introduce young people to our American art form, Jazz, and teaching them the values inherent in the music such as working well with others, listening, communicating, self-improvement, self-empowerment, patience, diligence and being curious about the different.”