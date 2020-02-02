South Carolina State University's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, offered through the College of Business, will provide free basic income tax return preparation to qualifying individuals. IRS certified volunteers will provide help with special credits, such as earned income credit, child tax credit and credit for the elderly and disabled.
The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. In addition to free tax return preparation assistance, SC State's VITA program offers electronic filing.
The 2020 VITA sessions will be held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 to April 11, in the third floor resource lab of Belcher Hall.
Potential clients must bring the following items to the site to have their tax return prepared:
- Proof of identification
- Social Security Cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- Individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN) assignment letter for your spouse and dependents
- Proof of foreign status, if applying for ITIN
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents
- Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G and 1099-R from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- A copy of last year's federal and state returns if available
- Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax ID number
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.
