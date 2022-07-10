S.C. State Fair accepting entries

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits, which will be on display Oct. 12-23, 2022, at the S.C. State Fair. The annual exhibits will showcase South Carolina's finest in agriculture, arts, crafts, flowers and livestock. Those wishing to compete can view the Exhibit Guide and enter online now through Thursday, Sept. 1, at scstatefair.org/competitions.

“Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” says General Manager Nancy Smith. “The beloved exhibits are a favorite tradition and an annual staple at the S.C. State Fair. We are excited to see the talent South Carolinians bring us once again this year.”

More than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for award-winning exhibits in categories, including agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock.

From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the S.C State Fair is best known for bringing 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and entertainment to Columbia each October.

The S.C. State Fair is a self-supporting 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to preserving and promoting South Carolina’s agricultural roots, as well as supporting statewide education. Since 1997, the S.C. State Fair has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.

With six exhibit halls and 104 acres adjacent to the University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, the S.C. State Fair operates year-round and offers football parking and is a popular venue for major events, including home and garden shows, civic functions and charitable fundraisers. Each year, the S.C. State Fair also hosts Carolina Lights and the Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.

More information can be found at scstatefair.org.