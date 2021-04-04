S.C. leaders to be recognized at annual awards program

COLUMBIA -- Several South Carolina leaders and initiatives will be recognized this year by the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission in its annual “Preserving Our Places in History: Lest We Forget” award program at 7 p.m. on April 9. SCAAHC is pleased to announce State Senator Mia McLeod as the keynote speaker and Christal Brown and the Gullah Geechee Choir as performers. The Master of Ceremony will be local comedian Akintunde.

The awards program honors exemplary achievements or advocacy for African American heritage research, identification, promotion, and preservation that has made a notable, successful, and lasting contribution to the preservation of African American history and culture in South Carolina.

Some of the 2021 honorees include: Bishop Fred C. James, Dr. Lonnie Randolph, Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., Elder Darrell Jackson, Sr., Isaac Wright, Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, and former Sen. John W. Matthews of Bowman.

Due to the health pandemic, the 2020 awards program was not held. This year SCAAHC will virtually honor the 2020 and 2021 award recipients.

The virtual awards program is free and open to the public. We encourage you to register early at: wegoja.networkforgood.com/events/26912-preserving-our-places-in-history-lest-we-forget

