Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D lights up the holiday season

COLUMBIA – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D" returns to light up the South Carolina State Museum this holiday season. The museum is the perfect place to visit and enjoy holiday shows, events and new exhibitions. Plus, the museum will offer guests 50% off general admission on special Saturdays: Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Now showing through Jan. 2, 2022, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D" features the same stop-motion animation as the beloved television classic. The 10-minute show delivers a visually brilliant, high definition 3-D experience with interactive effects such as seat vibration – and even snow. When young Rudolph is teased for his red nose and runs away from Christmastown, he sets off on a series of adventures, meets new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius along the way, and escapes the clutches of the Abominable Snow Monster.

Guests are invited to explore the museum after-hours during the Holiday Planetarium Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. This evening will include holiday shows in the 4D theater and planetarium, extra shopping time in the Cotton Mill Exchange, free hot chocolate from the museum’s Crescent Café and more. At the end of the evening, the museum will officially "light" the planetarium dome for the holiday with the help of their partners at Ambient Media: Event Lighting, Sound and Displays. The dome will light up every night after dark throughout December.

Santa Claus will also be visiting the State Museum on Santa Saturdays in December. He will be on hand to hear holiday wishes and take photos with guests on Dec. 4, 11 and 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to take pictures with Santa with their own personal phones or cameras at no extra charge.

Events and exhibitions are included with museum general admission or membership. Planetarium and 4D shows are an additional charge.

Shows

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D

Guests can enjoy the classic stop-motion animated story that has charmed audiences for generations with added 3-D visuals and interactive effects. Join Rudolph, Hermey the Elf and their friends on this epic adventure. This 1o-minute 4D experience will be showing daily through Jan. 2, 2022 in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr 4D Theater. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer © & ® or ™ The Rudolph Co., L.P. All elements under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

Laser Holidays

This exciting 30-minute planetarium laser show celebrates the season through a display of colorful and dramatic laser lights set to a mix of holiday musical favorites like, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Deck the Halls, White Christmas and more. Now showing through Jan. 2, 2022

MARS 1001

This visually beautiful full-dome planetarium experience brings the reality of Mars exploration to audiences. Guests will travel to Mars on a daring 1,000-day mission to fly an international crew to the red planet and return them safely to Earth. Now showing through Dec. 31, 2021.

Events

Holiday Planetarium Lighting, Thurs., Dec. 2 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The museum will offer extended hours with evening 4-D and planetarium showtimes, as extra shopping time in the Cotton Mill Exchange, craft activity, free hot chocolate and more. At the end of the evening, guests will be invited outside to enjoy the “lighting” of the 55-ft. planetarium dome as it transforms into a giant snow globe.

Santa Saturdays, Sat., Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the museum to see children and families and hear their wishes for the holiday season.

Member Discount Days, Sat., Nov. 20 and Dec. 11

Members can enjoy an extra 10% off purchases, for a total of 20% off, in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange.

Member Holiday PJ Party, Fri., Dec. 17, from 6 – 9 p.m.

State Museum members are invited to an exclusive holiday PJ party featuring showings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D, a planetarium experience, hands-on crafts and a Best PJs Contest.

Featured exhibitions

Bindings and Betweens: South Carolina Quilts - Now Open

This new display traces the history and art of South Carolina made quilts. Featuring 43 pieces from the museum’s collection, the exhibition highlights both the objects and their makers for an in-depth look at the quilt making process and how it relates to cultural traditions throughout South Carolina history to the modern day.

The Graphic Eye: South Carolina and the Intersection of Art and Design - Closes January 2, 2022

From mass-produced media of the late 19th century to the concert posters of today, this exhibit explores South Carolina’s strong and diverse connection to the graphic arts. Included in the show are prints, posters, commercial art and advertisements and more.

General admission to the State Museum is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors and $6.95 for children (ages 3-12) and is free for museum members. Planetarium experiences and 4-D shows are an additional charge. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and is closed on Monday. Due to the museum’s need to manage guest capacity, online advance ticket purchase is highly recommended at scmuseum.org.

