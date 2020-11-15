Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D lands at the state museum

COLUMBIA -- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shines in an all-new 4-D Experience® at the South Carolina State Museum this holiday season! The museum will offer the perfect place to spend time with family and enjoy holiday shows, socially distanced events, new exhibitions and special shopping opportunities in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange.
“Our spacious building and exhibition galleries mean we can safely offer guests a way to enjoy socially distanced fun for the holidays,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “We have incorporated health and safety concerns, including limiting our gallery and theater capacity and requiring face coverings, per Governor McMaster’s executive order.”
Running through Jan. 3, 2021 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D features the same stop motion animation as the beloved television classic. The 10-minute show delivers a visually brilliant, high definition 3-D experience with interactive effects such as seat vibration – and even snow! When young Rudolph is teased for his red nose and runs away from Christmastown, he sets off on a series of adventures, meets new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius along the way, and escapes the clutches of the Abominable Snow Monster.
Guests are invited to help kick-off the season with the museum’s first Holiday Planetarium Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to extended operating hours, this evening will include showings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D and the planetarium experience, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Laser Lights. Plus, the Cotton Mill Exchange will be open for extra shopping time, kids can enjoy an ornament activity and Columbia Craft Brewery will be on site to offer tasty sips from a selection of their craft beers. At the end of the evening, the museum will invite guests outside to see the ‘lighting’ of the planetarium dome as it is transformed into a giant snow globe with the help of our partners at Ambient Media: Event Lighting, Sound and Displays. The dome will light up every night after dark throughout the holiday season.
Holiday Shows
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D
Guests can enjoy the classic stop-motion animated story that has charmed audiences for generations with added 3D visuals and interactive effects. Join Rudolph, Hermey the Elf and their friends on this epic adventure. This 1o-minute 4D experience will be showing daily through through Jan. 3, 2021 in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr 4D Theater. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer © & ® or ™ The Rudolph Co., L.P. All elements under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.
Laser Holidays
This exciting 30-minute laser show celebrates the season through a display of colorful and dramatic laser lights set to a mix of holiday musical favorites like, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Deck the Halls, White Christmas and more. Laser Holidays will be playing from Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, 2021 in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Laser Lights
In this sound and light entertainment show, laser lights will dance across the planetarium dome as guests are immersed in the holiday music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This 30-minute show will be playing from Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, 2021 in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.
Holiday events
Holiday Planetarium Lighting, Thurs., Nov. 19 from 5 – 7 p.m.
The museum will offer extended hours with evening 4-D and planetarium showtimes, as extra shopping time in the Cotton Mill Exchange, ornament activity and beer tasting with Columbia Craft Brewery. Plus, at the end of the evening, guests will be invited outside to enjoy the “lighting” of the 55-foot planetarium dome as it transforms into a giant snow globe.
Member Discount Weekend, Sat., Dec. 5 – 6
Members can enjoy an extra 10% off purchases, for a total of 20% off, in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange.
Rudolph 4-D Member Mornings, Sat., Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 9 – 10 a.m.
Members are invited to enjoy exclusive morning access to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D and a special holiday planetarium show before the museum opens to the general public at 10 a.m.
Storytime with Santa, Sat., Dec. 5, 12 and 19
Santa Claus will make a special, socially distanced visit to the museum to see children and families, hear their wishes for the holiday season and read a story. See scmuseum.org for a full appearance schedule.
Virtual Crafty Jammies Night, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
Join the SCSM the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a very special bedtime story and craft time with some of our favorite literary characters! This virtual event is free but pre-registration is required at scmuseum.org
Virtual At-Home Winter Break Camps, Dec. 21 – 23 and Dec. 28 - 31
Each day will feature a fun topic as museum educators guide campers virtually through hands-on activities and lessons. Museum members get a discount! Pre-Registration is required, more information available at scmuseum.org
General admission to the State Museum is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors and $6.95 for children (ages 3-12) and is free for museum members. Planetarium experiences, 4-D shows, and Virtual Camps are an additional charge. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and is closed on Monday. Due to the museum’s need to manage guest capacity, online advance ticket purchase is highly recommended at scmuseum.org.
Please note the museum will be closed for the following dates due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays: Wed. - Thurs., Nov. 25 - 26 and Thurs. - Fri., Dec. 24 - 25.
