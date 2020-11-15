Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D lands at the state museum

COLUMBIA -- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shines in an all-new 4-D Experience® at the South Carolina State Museum this holiday season! The museum will offer the perfect place to spend time with family and enjoy holiday shows, socially distanced events, new exhibitions and special shopping opportunities in the museum store, The Cotton Mill Exchange.

“Our spacious building and exhibition galleries mean we can safely offer guests a way to enjoy socially distanced fun for the holidays,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “We have incorporated health and safety concerns, including limiting our gallery and theater capacity and requiring face coverings, per Governor McMaster’s executive order.”

Running through Jan. 3, 2021 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D features the same stop motion animation as the beloved television classic. The 10-minute show delivers a visually brilliant, high definition 3-D experience with interactive effects such as seat vibration – and even snow! When young Rudolph is teased for his red nose and runs away from Christmastown, he sets off on a series of adventures, meets new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius along the way, and escapes the clutches of the Abominable Snow Monster.